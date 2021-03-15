The Federal Government has congratulated Burna Boy who won the Best Global Album award at 2021 Grammy Awards which was held on Sunday, March 14.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the award represents a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

The statement reads:

”The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated music stars Burna Boy and Wizkid over their Grammy Award victories.”

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the much-deserved awards as fitting rewards for the persistent hard work of the duo.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights but would also serve as a source of inspiration to others.

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.