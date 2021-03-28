An unidentified couple did the unimaginable when they held their honeymoon in the middle of a muddy road.

What seemed like a mission impossible was completed by the lovers who headed straight to their unusual location right after their wedding.

In some photos that have gone viral, the groom is seen holding his bride as he walks in the muddy route to their camping site.

Their bed, adorned with roses and flowers, was already in wait.

They were captured embracing each other with smiles as they pass the night.

Another romantic gesture was when the newly-wedded man brought his wife some breakfast in bed when the sun was still smiling at them.

Photos below: