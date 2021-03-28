Popular songwriter and singer, Harrysong, kissed bachelorship goodbye when he tied the knot yesterday, Saturday, March 27.

Harrysong married the love of his life, Alexer Gopa, both traditionally and in civil way.

The two were joined in holy matrimony in his hometown in Warri, Delta State.

In some videos he posted on social media, the ‘Baba For the Girls’ hitmaker is seen starring into the soul of his gorgeous bride who sat beside him.

Harrysong also got himself a colleague, Skiibi as his best man for the event dubbed #tarex21.

