South African activist and author, Thando Mahlangu, was bounced out of a shopping mall over his choice of outfit considered ‘indecent attire.’

In the video clip which he shared after what he described as harassment, he said the centre manager of the supermarket confronted him over his traditional Zulu attire.

In the video, he was ordered to leave, but he challenged the Caucasian and asked why he isn’t allowed to dress how he wants in his own country.

You are telling me I’m not supposed to wear African [clothes] in Africa? Mr Mahlangu asked, of which he got the reply, I’m saying this is a public place … I’m not allowing that here, this is my mall … right of admission is reserved.

Her lover quickly came to his defence, explaining the outfit is decent enough for public strolling.

His girlfriend can be heard telling the man that this is Africa, you can’t tell someone what to do, what to wear, at which mall.

“What a disappointment,” they said as they head for the exit.