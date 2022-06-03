The Ghanaian festival set to bring together indigenes of the Bono and Bono East regions in the diaspora and also to promote the rich culture, tourism, talents and potentials of the Bono people is ready to come off.

Organized by ‘Bonofie’, a Ghanaian registered non-governmental organisation, which is projecting the economic prospects of the Bono regions and also promoting young talents in entertainment, arts and culture, the event will be a mega one this year.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs chaired the launching ceremony – where those who spoke at the event included: Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese V and Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chiefs of Yeji and Techiman Traditional Areas respectively.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene and Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Ministers for Bono and Bono East also addressed the Bono people at the launch.

Nana Asante Krobea Kaakyire, the Public Relations Officer of ‘Bonofie’ also said the event would be the first of its kind, saying it would be celebrated annually to identify and mobilize human and financial resources to contribute towards the rounded development of the Bono regions.

He said nation building should not be a burden that rests only on government shoulders, but a shared responsibility, therefore, the festival would bring together stakeholders of diverse backgrounds to give ideas and inputs to accelerate development of the two regions.

Giving a lineup of activities that will take place in the week of the festival week, it included a street carnival, market day, traditional rites and history day, health screening.

Others are theatre, beauty pageants, music festivals among other traditional rites that will cement the one-week event.

The festival is scheduled to come off on June 25, 2022 to July 3, 2022 in Sunyani.

Meanwhile, Julius Yaw Quansah, a member of the organizing team told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani that the event partners are the Centre for National Culture, the House of Chiefs and the Regional Coordinating Councils of the two regions, Bowia Dance Ensembles, Kings Agency, Krado Arts Emporium and Fayaweks.

Mr. Quansah explained the festival aims at highlighting the socio-economic prospects and opportunities in the Bono and Bono East regions to attract investors.

Mr. Gary Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi, a Community Developer and a Consultant to the festival, added that bringing citizens together to help in developmental project in their region was in the right direction.

“We are in a situation, where the government cannot provide all the social amenities to its citizens, so the responsibility now is on the chiefs and their people to lead that agenda. Hence, it is a time for us to revive our community spirit towards such projects,”he said.

Through ‘Meko Bono’ and Festival, the indigenes of the Bono and Ahafo Regions, both home and abroad, will come together to mark the historic event.

