MTN Ghana Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary edition of its Bright Scholarship scheme in Accra.

Dubbed: ‘Reloaded’, it will offer 300 scholarships to needy but brilliant students in public tertiary institutions.

The enhanced package will cover tuition, accommodation, a stipend of GH¢1,150 per semester and a laptop to facilitate learning.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of MN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the second edition of the Bright Scholarship is called reloaded because it is an enhancement of the first one.

He indicated that, special attention would be given to students pursuing courses in the science, mathematics, ICT and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and will also carter for physically challenged persons interested in pursuing ICT and Computer Science Courses.

Even more exciting, the MTN CEO stressed, is the decision to include students in the newly created regions such as Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, Western North, and Oti regions.

“We are confident that giving priority to these areas will go a long way in driving our progress as a nation and enhancing the skill-sets of our students for the future. Coming out of a global pandemic, we have all realized that there is the need to be adequately equipped with the relevant ICT knowledge, skills and tools” he added.

Mr. Adadevoh maintained that, investment in education remains critical to the MTN Ghana Foundation because they believe that access to education is a must have in ending extreme poverty.

“It is the most fundamental source of hope, and the most guaranteed path for us all to improve our lives in a sustainable way” he said.

The MTN CEO cited how out of the 300 Bright scholars, over 119 beneficiaries have graduated with 82 getting first class degrees (70%) and 24 receiving special awards including valedictorians (20%) to buttress his point.

Mr. Adadevoh said the MTN Ghana Foundation which is the corporate social responsibility wing of MTN Ghana is always excited to support education and hence, they have implemented over 87 projects and over 1000 scholarships issued since the Foundation’s inception.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour commended MTN Ghana for complementing government’s educational agenda.

This timely intervention, he said will ease the burden on parents and guardians and even students struggling to pay fees.

Hon. Ntim Fordjour thanked MTN Ghana for leading the way and urged other corporate bodies to emulate their example.

“MTN Ghana’s consistent efforts in supporting government’s flagship projects that promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGS) is extremely laudable and we are appreciative of your commitment and steps to also support Government’s Ghana CARES Initiative to revamp the economy post the COVID-19 pandemic” he added.