The Principal of Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education (APWC), Rev. Dr Mrs Grace Sintim Adasi, has made a passionate appeal to philanthropists, NGOs and entrepreneurs to intervene in the security situation at Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College which has been occasioned by land encroachments and the lack of adequate residential facilities on the campus.



Speaking to the media at the launch of the Homecoming and Maiden Founders’ Day ceremony under the theme ‘Enhancing the Presbyterian values through the provision of Quality female Teacher Education’, the principal indicated that due to the encroachment on the school lands, which has resulted in a merger of the indigenous community and the student body of the school, a serious security situation exists and needs to be addressed urgently.



She also said the students are unsafe on campus because they do not have enough walls around the school compound.



The Principal further stated that the College would appreciate the construction of a 24-seater toilet plus disability friendly facilities on campus by Ghana Gas.

