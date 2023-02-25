Dear esteemed members of the press, distinguished stakeholders, ladies, and gentlemen, it is my great pleasure to be here today to talk about our upcoming Homecoming and Maiden founder’s day celebration of Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education.

The College of Education was established in the year 1931 by the Basel Missionary.

The first batch of students was admitted in the same year by the then Principal Ms Helena Schlatter.

The College’s vision is to become an institution of excellence among the best.

Our mission is to produce a high calibre of disciplined, innovative, dedicated, competent, committed, and selfless female teachers to handle the various levels of education in Ghana.

This mission we have achieved over our 91 years of existence.

Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education has produced a walloping number of prominent and hardworking females in the Country.

Notable among them include the sister of the former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana, Madam Gloria Akuffo, the designer of the National flag of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs Theodosia S. Okoh.

Despite the nurturing and production of all these prominent females among other achievements, it is heartbreaking to say that the College has been underdeveloped and equipped.

It is as a result of this lack of development that the Principal, Rev. Dr. (Mrs) Grace Sintim Adasi, the Council, and the Management of the College wish to call on all our beloved old students and the general public to come to our aid to raise the infrastructure standard of the College through the celebration of our Homecoming and maiden Founder’s day celebration.

As we all know, Homecoming and Maiden founder’s day celebration is a time to reminisce about our past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future.

It is an opportunity for alumni, students, faculty, and staff to come together and celebrate their shared experiences, strengthen relationships, and network with one another.

More importantly, the Homecoming and Maiden founder’s day celebration is a time to raise funds for the development of our College. We all know that quality education is key to the development of any society, and our College is no exception.

We are committed to providing the best education to our female students, but we cannot do it alone.

The funds we raise during the Homecoming and Maiden founder’s day celebration will be used for projects such as pavement works, walling, and the improvement of the necessary infrastructure to improve our learning environment.

We believe that with your generous support, we can achieve our goal of becoming one of the best colleges in the Country.

Therefore, I urge you to join us in this noble cause by contributing towards the development of our college. Your contribution, whether in kind or cash will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of our students and faculty.

In conclusion, I want to thank you all for your time and attention. I look forward to seeing you all at our Homecoming and Maiden founder’s day celebration, and I hope that you will join us in making a difference in the lives of our students, faculty, and the community at large.