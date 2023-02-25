Ghanaian businessman and commercial pilot, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, is among the young chief executive officers with excellent fashion sense.
The proud father of four beautiful children was a year older on February 24, 2023.
The 37-year-old has shared a photo of himself playing chess as he rocks a short-sleeve green shirt and matching trousers.
He was spotted in Gucci screener sneakers that cost GH¢8,900. He shared the photos on Instagram captioned:
“GOD DID. Grateful to my living God and family for always being there for me. Happy birthday to me. 3 more to 40.”
- How Christian Atsu’s friend ‘dragged’ him into stardom
- Christian Atsu paid my fees till I graduated — Nigerian comedian
- I met my wife online; 10 interesting facts about Joe Mettle you didn’t know