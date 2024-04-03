Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has criticised independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen for calling on Ghanaians to vote for a “Christian leader” in the December 7 election.

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change reportedly stated that because Ghana is predominantly Christian nation, it is only prudent that a leader who embodies Christian values is elected President.

The former Trade Minister and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is said to have made this comments at the Church of Pentecost’s Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly,

However, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP)has described the comments as backward and ugly.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, the lawmaker stated Mr Kyerematen has lost his relevance in modern politics, adding the NPP truly suffered in tolerating him all these years.

Below is the full post:

This is backwards, terrible & and ugly, to say the least. The NPP has truly 'suffered' in bearing & tolerating you over the years. Show me one country globally who has succeeded by using your theory. Alan is clearly not relevant in our 'modern' body politics!..bow in shame!. pic.twitter.com/yQrJfb3Fhz — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) April 2, 2024

