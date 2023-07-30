Akosua Manu, aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adentan Constituency, has donated books worth thousands of cedis to Otanor Presby Basic School.

The gesture of Miss Manu, who is also the Deputy National Youth Authority (NYA) boss, has earned her admiration from the community.

Affectionately known as Kozie, she has been a strong supporter of Adentan, especially the youth and women.

The donation ceremony was attended by prominent figures and constituents who appreciate her commitment to the community’s development.

Akosua Manu emphasised the power of education in transforming lives and expressed her dedication to Adentan’s progress.

Her support has garnered immense gratitude from the school’s staff and students.

Her popularity and commitment have injected hope and excitement into the NPP’s prospects for the 2024 electon.

The aspirant has, therefore, urged constituents to rally behind her, recognising her as a leader who understands their needs and works tirelessly to address them.

With Akosua Manu’s vision and dedication, the community looks forward to a promising future, united in appreciation for her support and commitment.