The Paramount chief of Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s comment at Mepe in the Volta Region was factual.

Buipewura has said there was nothing wrong with the President saying the people in the Volta region did not vote for him because he only stated an obvious truth.

He was addressing a delegation led by the Savannah Regional Minister, Director General of NADMO and Municipal and District Executives who were in the area to assess the flood situation in the West, East and Central Gonja districts.

Buipewura also announced that, he has secured a land to move persons living along the bank of the lake permanently.

Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyeman Prempeh expressed appreciation to the chief for his contribution.

The delegation presented three trucks of relief items to the victims.

Akufo-Addo has been scolded for his comments at Mepe when he visited victims of the Akosombo dam spillage on October 16.

The President said he visited to sympathise with them regardless of the fact that the residents there do not vote for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here, because you don’t vote for me.

But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day, you will vote for me and my party. So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathy with all the people of Mepe and the areas affected,” he said.

This generated controversy with some Ghanaians describing it as unnecessary and disrespectful to the victims.

