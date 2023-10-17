Leadership and Governance Expert, Dr. Donald Agumenu has warned that “Breaking the 8” mantra of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government should not be taken lightly as they are resolved with robust strategies to achieve their goals.

Speaking to some students and a cross-section of the business community in Lagos-Nigeria at a maiden meeting to form Ghana-Nigeria Business Desk last Monday, Dr. Agumenu observed that “Breaking The 8” was not conceived out of vacuum and that Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be on the front foot with advanced counter measures to stop the NPP’s attempt to perpetuate itself in power.

“Wresting power from the ruling party should not be business as usual. In spite of the hash economic situation we face as a nation and the dark storms that have engulfed the NPP in its murky internal politicking, there is no need for complacency,” he said.

Dr. Agumenu said though NDC demonstrated its capacity to claw back to power in 2008, the work ahead in the 2024 elections is totally different.

“For us to enthrone democracy once more in election 2024, it’s very important to recognise one critical reality as a party – we’re going to contend with nothing but the intended legacy of the President to be the first leader in the Fourth Republic to help his party break the 8,” he observed, cautioning that the NDC needs “hard work, vigilance and tremendous courage to guarantee victory” he stressed.

According to the leadership and governance expert, 2024 presents another golden opportunity for Ghana to showcase the maturity of her democracy by holding a free, fair and transparent polls and that it is the duty of political parties, the Electoral Commission, civil society, moral authorities and all Ghanaians to join forces to accomplish it.

On the West African sub-region, Dr. Agumenu said peace and stability are needed to deepen and fasten our economic recovery following the devastating effect of the COVID 19 pandemic and the instances of recent coups.

He said, “We’re far behind time in the struggle to economic and financial freedom as a continent. The climate is getting sensitive and every effort must be put in place to sustain and entrench democratic principles towards peace and security. We should not be comfortable with the situation as if we are in an island of thriving democratic states, and forgetting our neighbours. We can’t afford to see these situations escalate across the entire region. Almost all our neighbours have experienced coups in recent times and that must be stopped at this point.

“Our societies are getting more integrated each every day in spite of the artificial borders, and instability can no longer be domesticated. Can you imagine the impact of a coup situation in Ivory Coast and Togo will add to the already stress we face?

Dr. Agumenu called on ECOWAS leaders to review their performances so far and look for new strategies to assist and bind all community member states and respective domestic institutions to conduct free, fair and transparent elections while ensuring that livelihoods of citizens improve in this democratic experiment.

He also called on ECOWAS to fast-track steps for a more integrated cross-border trade, as this is the surest mechanism to create more jobs, improve incomes and prosperity.

“The infrastructure network especially roads within the West African sub-region must receive special attention. Togo has done well with the construction of a four-lane road network leading to the ECOWAS border at Akanu near Ghana. Same expansion works should be done in Ghana and Liberia in the Trans West African Highway,” he added.

Organisers of the maiden meeting of the Ghana-Nigeria Business Desk said the engagement is a strategic platform to lay the framework for a more integrated trade between the two countries. They said the lofty ideals in the framework of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area can only be achieved if peace and security are given foremost attention.