Agogo-based radio station, Salt FM has transitioned its operations online following the disconnection of their equipment by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In response to the shutdown, the station has begun streaming its programs on Facebook while awaiting further directives from the NCA.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Midday News, correspondent Nana Boakye Yiadom said that the station’s management was initially unavailable to engage with the NCA during the shutdown on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, management held a meeting with the Authority to address the issue and discuss a way forward.

As of now, the outcome of this meeting has not been disclosed to the public.

This comes after the NCA visited the station on Tuesday, February 6, to enforce the shutdown due to the station’s failure to renew its authorization license.

During the visit, officers demanded a complete shutdown of the premises, leading to frustration among some Agogo residents who staged a demonstration to oppose the closure.

Meanwhile, the closure of Salt FM has fueled speculative discussions in Agogo, with some suggesting that it may be linked to efforts to prevent Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong from running as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

