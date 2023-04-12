Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye says the region is struggling to attract investors to help address youth unemployment because of lack of peace.

His comments comes at the back of series of protests that have rocked the region. The youth in the area mostly accuse mining companies of shortchanging them.

But addressing chiefs, MMDCEs, youth leaders and other stakeholders at a Newmont event at Ahafo Terchire, the Minister said these protests are having negative impact on the development of Ahafo region.

The Minister revealed that, all efforts to solicit funds from foreign investors to help tackle youth unemployment have failed because there is no peace in the area.

According to him, some investors fear to even visit the region due to records of series of protests by the youth against some existing factory owners in the region.

He begged his constituents to have the development of the region at heart and stop the attacks and protests.

Mr. Boakye also appealed to youth to use dialogue to express their grievances rather than resorting to violence.