Female students in Ghana are breaking the status quo by engaging in sports betting, according to the Student Representative Council (SRC), President of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Majesty E.K. Ofori.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show, he disclosed that, some female students have resorted to betting due to economic hardship.

While betting is commonly perceived as a venture for men in Ghana, Mr. Ofori stated that, some female students bet on football teams and basketball, even though they don’t know how to arrange the odds and other technicalities involved.

Mr Ofori said betting has become a school of its own, where people are taught how to bet.

Meanwhile, the youth has kicked against government’s decision to impose a 10% tax on earnings from lotteries, games of chance, and sports betting at the point of payout.

They argued that, betting has become a source of income for them hence taxing it means a reduction in their income.

