The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to review some taxes, including the 10% tax on sports betting if he is elected President in 2024.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in August earlier this year implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.

The decision has, however, been criticised by a section of Ghanaians, some of whom took to social media to bash the government.

Engaging the youth at Techiman Timber Market and the Techiman Magazine as part of his “Building Ghana Tour” in the Bono East region, John Mahama pledged to review the 10% tax on sports betting.

“I’ve heard so many of the youth talk about sports betting. It is not just about taxes on betting, when we come to government we will look at the number of taxes imposed by the current government,” Mahama stated.

Taxes on betting will be among taxes I will review when voted to power. – John Mahama #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/KHwEHu831w — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.