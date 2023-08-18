Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has backed government’s 10% withholding tax on bet winnings.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

The decision has, however, been criticised by a section of Ghanaians, some of who took to social media to bash the government.

According to him, he’s not a fan of gambling and considers sports betting as “haram,” an Arabic term that means forbidden.

He added that he sees nothing wrong with taxing the winnings of gamblers, provided their deposits are not taxed.

“Betting is haram and taxing is a way to develop the country. Anyone who earns income from working deserves to pay tax, so the question is don’t they get profit from betting?” the former Minority Chief Whip told Angel FM.

“If it was their capital that is being taxed that will be the problem but it is rather the earnings that are being taxed. I get taxed for the income I earn from working, so why don’t they want to pay tax?”

