Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], George Afriyie, says one factor affecting the Ghana Premier League negatively is sports betting.

The country’s top flight has been subject to betting scandals which has led to the demotion of Ashgold and Inter Allies.

Speaking at the Asempa Sports Dialogue on Friday at the Ghana Digital Centres, Mr Afriyie insisted that sports betting affects the league negatively because individuals and some sports people take advantage of it to make money.

However, he says we need to protect the league from the adverse effect of sports betting.

“Sports betting is really affecting us. All over the world sports betting is ongoing but we need to protect our project.”

He also revealed that the country’s football governing body is responsible for protecting the league against sports betting because it is the regulator.

“That is why the GFA has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the game.

“They are the regulators and they have the major responsibility to ensure sports betting doesn’t affect the league,” Afriyie added.