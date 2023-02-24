Music and media entrepreneur, Abdullai Abu Sadiq (Baba Sadiq), has said working closely with former President John Mahama and other bigwigs in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given him some urge to serve the people of Okaikoi Central Constituency.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, after picking his form in his bid to contest the NDC primaries, Baba Sadiq said getting considerable private experience in building his business and also getting experience at the top level, all of these he noted combine to help him execute his mandate for the betterment of his people.

“Of all the candidates who are contesting, I am the only one who has had access to more relevant and important political decision-makers. Collectively, some people like Kwamena Ahwoi, Uncle Ato and some elders with years of experience are the people I get the opportunity to work with.

“Also my relationship with Mahama has also built my experience. I worked closely with him, particularly with regards to the tourism sector and we have done a lot of things together and so all these things, seeing how he does his things has given me some urge and experience in political decision making,” he said.

Sadiq said he would go through the rest of the processes, campaign and eventually hope to be voted for to lead the party to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party.

He has, for the past years, been heavily involved in affairs of the party, prominent among which was his contribution to the drafting of the creative arts manifesto for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prior to the 2020 elections.

The NDC is steadily becoming a youthful party as many ‘fresh blood’ have publicly expressed interest in joining the party.

Particularly from the entertainment sector, it is the wish of most celebrities to handle the affairs of their constituents and attain the desired tag as Members of Parliament.

The likes of John Dumelo, Ebi Bright and Frederick Nuamah have announced their intention to run for office and the latest to join the train is entertainment entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq.

The 3Music awards boss announced in August 2022 his plans to take up the mandate for Okaikoi Central on the ticket of the NDC.