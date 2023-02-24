Asempa FM has held ‘a minutes silence’ for the late Christian Atsu following his tragic death.

Atsu, 31, was confirmed dead after his lifeless body was discovered after 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake struck two weeks ago.

Following the arrival of the former Chelsea winger on Sunday, tributes have poured in from around the globe.

However, during the Sports Dialogue by Asempa FM on Friday at the Ghana Digital Centres, stakeholders, football administrators and football fans also observed ‘a minutes silence’ for the former FC Porto man.

Meanwhile, Atsu’s one-week will be held on March 4.