A former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo, says he has been a card bearing member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 2013.

As a student politician, he has been part of student unions while at the University of Ghana but it was important that he remained neutral because of the leadership positions he has held.

“I became a card-bearing member of the NDC in 2013. Some NDC members when they heard that I was standing on the ticket of the NDC were shocked because I was very hard on the NDC but I needed to stay neutral because of the leadership roles I held. The only party card I have ever held was NDC,” he told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Dr Beyuo announced this decision after he picked forms to contest in parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the Lambussie-Karni Constituency in the Upper West Region.

He said the decision was taken after a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with family, friends and critical stakeholders.

“Arriving at this decision was an uphill task but the support and encouragement received from my family, traditional leaders in the Lambussie Traditional Council, party leadership at the National, Regional, Constituency and Branch Levels, and friends during the consultative process, made this less difficult,” he stated.

Dr Beyuo has, therefore, promised to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party and contribute to the developmental agenda of the next NDC government for the people of Ghana and Lambussie.

NDC Primaries: 3Music boss, Baba Sadiq fills forms to contest for…

Ghana Medical Association General Secretary joins NDC parliamentary race