Tears flowed freely on the cheeks of Ghanaian footballer Kwadwo Asamoah when he remembered fond memories of the late Christian Atsu.

‘Men don’t cry’ they say, but the professional midfielder defied that norm by excusing himself during an interview to let out the pain he feels in his heart.

Prior to that, he spoke fondly of Atsu as an amazing guy both on and off the pitch, a respectful player who gave due respect to his colleagues even when he did not have to.

“We used to play around. If I have to talk about Atsu I don’t think I can finish because I have a lot. All I can say is he is very respectful with his mates. Even those outside who don’t know him on a personal level can attest to the fact that he is humble,” he said.

In pursuit of honouring his legacy, Kwadwo Asamoah seconded the motion to have murals and monuments named after Atsu.

He said he believes it is to acknowledge Atsu’s talent, personality and achievements both for Black Stars National Team and the international teams he played for.

When asked of Atsu’s humanitarian works, Kwadwo Asamoah reflected on the many beneficiaries who have lost hope and he broke down in tears.

With tear-filled eyes and a voice choked with emotion, he described Atsu’s projects as astounding.



