Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], George Afriyie, says getting the fans back to the stadium must be a holistic approach.

The ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season witnessed poor attendance at the various stadia with the clubs struggling to make enough proceeds.

However, according to Mr Afriyie, the responsibility to ensure that the league is attractive for fans to go to the stadium does not lie on the shoulders of one stakeholder.

Speaking at the Asempa FM Sports Dialogue at the Ghana Digital Centre, the former Black Stars Management Committee Chairman revealed the clubs benefit most from football so the ultimate responsibility rests on them.

“The clubs are the direct beneficiaries of football. Therefore, the clubs must make it a point to make sure the club makes the league attractive,” he said.

He also says the Ghana Football Association, the media and the fans also have a huge responsibility.

“The second institution is the regulator which is the Ghana Football Association. They need to be on top of their game and sell the product well.

“The media and the government also have a big role to play to ensure that our league is attractive.

“The fans are the ones who patronise the league and they have a role,” he added.

The Asempa FM Sports Dialogue is to discuss how to get fans back to the stadia.