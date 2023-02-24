The family of the Sarkin Zango in the Ashanti Region has announced the death of Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed.

The 75-year-old died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital around 6:30 pm on Thursday.

A jointly signed statement confirmed the death, stating his demise follows a protracted illness.

Signed by the family head, Sheikh Ciessay Abdul Wadood Haroun and the Chairman of the Zango Hausa elders, Alhaji Suraj Alhassan, it announced burial prayers based on Islamic principles will be held at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

This will be after Jummah prayers on Friday, February 24.

The deceased, born in 1948 to the late Malam Saeed and Late Uma Fati Kotoko, was the Ashanti Region’s 14th Sarkin Zango.

He was installed as Sarkin Zango on January 29, 2010.

He was survived by two wives and two children.