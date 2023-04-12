Talented Nigerian musician, Davido made a wedding reception a memorable one for a yet-to-be-identified couple.

Davido charged up the atmosphere at the wedding reception which reportedly happened in Barcelona when he was brought in as a surprised guest.

According to reports, he was contacted by one of the in-laws to perform at the wedding since he was the couple’s favourite artiste.

True to their expectation, Davido thrilled the couple and guest with his hit songs on his latest Timeless album, including Unavailable.

He together with the couple and guests choreographed his dance moves.

Watch video below: