Ghana has suffered quarter-final exits from both men’s and women’s beach volleyball competitions.

Both sets of teams suffered straight sets (2-0) losses to Morocco (men) and Mozambique (women).

Wednesday’s defeat at Laboma Beach ends Ghana’s search for a medal in the beach volleyball competition.

Ghana qualified for the men’s quarter-final stage after winning all four matches in the competition.

Wins against Togo (2-1), Senegal (2-0), and Benin (2-0) ensured a smooth path to the round of sixteen in the competition.

A 2-1 win over Algeria on Tuesday filled, securing Ghana’s ticket to the quarter-final stage.

However, Ghana struggled to match Morocco’s intensity in a one-sided affair at the quarter-final.

In the women’s game, Mozambique eliminated Ghana following a (two) straight sets win.

Ghana struggled to cope with the intensity of Africa’s number-one-ranked team from start to finish.

The situation was compounded by the lack of telepathy between Juliana Aryee and her new partner, Charity Torku.

Until December 2023, Rashaka Katadat, now based in Malta, was the long-term partner of Aryee.

The pair qualified Ghana for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Meanwhile, Congo have also been eliminated after a straight-sets loss to Nigeria.

In the other quarter-final results, Egypt defeated Kenya in two straight sets, while Rwanda beat Morocco by the same score.