Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says he is aware of the importance of the first games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Ghana face Madagascar in their first game of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, before facing Comoros four days later at the Stade de Moroni on November 21.

Hughton addressing the press ahead of the clash reiterated the need for Ghana to begin the qualifiers on a high on Friday.

“I am very aware of how important these two games are. I know we have the AFCON tournament in January but at this moment all our concentration is on these two very important fixtures. I know what they really mean to the members of the squad and for those that we work for” he told the media.

The Black Stars are hoping to return to winning ways after defeats against Mexico and USA in the last international break.

Ghana’s last game against Madagascar in Kumasi saw them claim a 3-0 victory with Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari all getting on the scoresheet.

Friday’s fixture is scheduled for a 16:00 GMT kickoff.

READ ALSO