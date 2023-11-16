A spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has explained the reason why the Black Stars is holding their training session behind closed doors.

The FA ahead of the team’s first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers confirmed that the team will hold their training session behind closed doors.

The decision has prevented Ghanaian football fans from going to the stadium.

But Asante Twum said the decision was inspired by the technical team who demanded to have their peace of mind to execute their tactics ahead of their clash.

“The fans watching training doesn’t affect me at all but the technical team brought a proposal that, the first two days of training they will do it behind closed doors,” he told Peace FM.

“When you don’t accept their proposal and something happens they will say I wanted to do this and you said no now this has happened so it is the sole prerogative of the technical team as far as that directive is concerned they feel that yesterday’s training and today’s training they don’t want fans to be there but tomorrow the training session will be open to fans,” he added.

The Black Stars held their first and second training on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively at the Baba Yara Stadium behind closed doors.

On Friday, Ghana will come up against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a departure for Comoros on Saturday for their second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.

READ ALSO