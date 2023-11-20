The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is unperturbed about two UK-based research firms’ prediction of a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The Director of Election, Evans Nimako, has said that the party is not surprised by the reports but sees them as advice.

He stressed that, the NPP has a significant presence at polling station levels and is confident in its ability to secure a win.

The UK-based research firms Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions say former President John Mahama is likely to win the election.

The EIU puts its projection largely down to declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.

Fitch Solutions also predicted that, Mr Mahama is likely to win the swing regions by nearly 48 per cent as against Dr Bawumia’s 29%.

The ruling party, led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, believes it has the necessary support at polling station levels across the country to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Mr Nimako pointed out that similar predictions were made in other countries, such as Nigeria and Kenya, but the outcomes differed from the forecasts.

He reiterated the NPP’s commitment to mobilising its supporters and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

