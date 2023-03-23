Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has revealed the target is for the Black Stars to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] and perform well.

The 64-year-old who has signed a 21-month deal will take charge of his first game later today at the Baba Yara Stadium in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola in a doubleheader.

Speaking at his first press conference as the team’s gaffer, Hughton revealed the target he has in mind ahead of facing Angola.

“Our aim is to qualify for the Afcon and do well in the Afcon,” the former Premier League manager said.

Hughton also calmed fears about Joseph Wollacott’s fitness as he added the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper is ready for Thursday.

“Wollacott is fine and he’s ready for tomorrow,” he continued.

“It’s important now for goalkeepers to try to be good with their feet but I still think the most important thing for a goalkeeper is to try not to concede goals,” he added.

The much-anticipated game will kick off at 16:00GMT. The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the return game on March 27.