The Black Stars will open camping today, Monday, September 4, 2023, for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the side has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming game.

Notably, deputy skipper for the side, Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the game after sustaining a groin injury.

Experienced defender, Daniel Amartey has also been dropped after picking up an injury.

The squad is expected to start arriving at the training camp today to begin preparations for the upcoming fixture.

Currently, Ghana sits atop Group E with an impressive nine points, holding a one-point lead over Angola and a two-point advantage over the Central African Republic. Madagascar is positioned at the bottom of the group with two points to their name.

With a berth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on the line, the Black Stars need a draw or a win to secure their qualification.

Players invited below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah

READ ALSO