Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The four-time African country will host CAR in the final Group E game at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7.

Notably, Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has been left out of the squad due to injury.

However, Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has been named in the 25-man squad for the game.

Also in the squad are Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu, who return to the squad after recovering from injuries. Baba Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Elisha Owusu who picked up an injury in February, has yet to play for Ghana since the FIFA World Cup finals in November last year.

Another player who returns to the squad is South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori who has not played for Ghana since September 27, 2022, when Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Lorca, Spain.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew, who has been unattached still leads the team as the skipper for the side.

Full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah