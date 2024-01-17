Egypt coach, Rui Vitoria, has sent a strong warning to the Black Stars ahead of their second group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday, January 18.

The Pharaohs will clash with the four-time African champions at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The seven-time African champions narrowly escaped defeat against a spirited Mozambique in their opening game.

But Mohamed Salah converted from the spot to snatch a late 2-2 draw.

“Mozambique has a solid team, I said it before meeting them and that’s what happened. They gave us a lot of tactical problems with this low pack. This team has excellent elements in midfield. They found gaps in us and they took advantage of it,” Vitoria said.

“It’s going to be a different story. We would have to reduce the spaces and be more concentrated because, against an experienced team like Ghana, the slightest mistake is paid dearly,” he added.

On their defensive errors, Vitoria said they would need to urgently work on these as they would be punished severely against teams like Ghana if they are not prepared.

Coach Vitoria said their opponents gave them a lot of tactical problems and they were up against a team that had a good midfield.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled at 20:00GMT.

