The matchday 8 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League get underway at the various stadia.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Wednesday, November 1 to Thursday, November 2.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will host defending champions, Medeama SC.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will welcome Real Tamale United.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC will host Berekum Chelsea.

Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa will host Bofoakwa Tano.

Elsewhere, Karela United will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Aliu Mahama Stadium

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will welcome Legon Cities.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will host Great Olympics.

Kick off for the Wednesday games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Thursday, Premier League leaders, Nsoatreman FC will host Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

In the final game, Accra Lions will host winless Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick off for the game have scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Fixtures Below: