During Wednesday’s Premier League match in Tamale between Real Tamale United and Medeama SC, Match Commissioner Charles Dankwah collapsed after being attacked by enraged fans of Real Tamale United in the first half.

Although the referees were also targeted by the fans, it was apparent that the match commissioner bore the brunt of the aggression from the home supporters.

In response to the turmoil, Medeama called for the game to be abandoned.

However, despite the chaos and the call for abandonment, Real Tamale United, determined to secure a victory against the defending champions, pressed on and ultimately emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win.

The Pride of the North, currently battling relegation, showcased their determination to overcome the champions.

Real Tamale United’s victory comes at a critical juncture, as the team has suffered five consecutive defeats and is now facing the looming threat of relegation to Division One, a stark contrast to their position after the first round.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC, the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, aim to bounce back from their recent setback in the CAF Champions League, where they suffered a defeat to Young Africans.

