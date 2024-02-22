Hearts of Oak will host Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday after getting the green light from the National Sports Authority (NSA).

We have been granted permission to play our GPL match-day-18 game against RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 25th February, 2024.

Sunday’s match marks a return of Ghana Premier League games to the venue since the NSA shut it down.

Following the NSA’s decision, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and other lower-tier clubs using the facility had to look for alternative venues.

Time to return to Accra Sports Stadium our home ground.



Time to return to Accra Sports Stadium our home ground.

Hearts played the super clash against Asante Kotoko and the Ga Mashie Derby at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium.

On Monday, however, the NSA allowed the Accra Sports Stadium to be used for sports activities for the first time when the Black Queens trained there.

The Queens are training for the third round Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier against Zambia, which will also be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match is set to kick off at 4:pm on Friday.