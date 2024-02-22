A former National Security Adviser, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has said the prevailing economic hardship has left him depressed.

According to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), things are getting worse in the country with no hope in sight.

In an interview, he stated the standing of living in Ghana is nothing to write home about, adding people can barely fend for themselves.

“I have never been depressed in my entire life but the economic challenges had made me depressed. The number of people who come to my gate each day with numerous complaints to seek help is just overwhelming and I just wonder why people cannot feed themselves. It is as if the country has been set on fire,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Nunoo-Mensah stressed he never envisaged Ghana would get to the point citizens will not be able to feed themselves.

“You can’t get anything cheap now. I worked and paid my fees through secondary school to get to this point but now, you cannot do that.

“I never dreamt Ghana would be like this. Where are we going as a country? What the hell is going on?” he quizzed.

Asked what he believes has accounted for the economic woes, he stated many factors including lack of proper leadership and the lazy attitude of Ghanaian youth.

ALSO READ: