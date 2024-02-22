AC Milan cemented their spot in Friday’s Europa League last-16 draw despite losing a thriller to Rennes.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Italy, Rennes gave their fans hope of a memorable comeback when Benjamin Bourigeaud scored in the 11th minute.

AC Milan levelled on the night through Luka Jovic’s header before Bourigeaud’s penalty restored the home side’s lead.

The visitors equalised again through Rafael Leao before Bourigeaud completed his hat-trick with another penalty.

But it was not enough as AC Milan won the knockout round play-off tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Ex-Chelsea player Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored two goals in the first leg, came on as a substitute in the second half for AC Milan.

They will be unseeded in Friday’s draw, meaning they could meet one of several seeded British teams, including Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers.