A 38-year-old man has been hospitalised after he was stabbed with a pair of scissors by a suspect who accused him of gossiping about him.

Saidu Dauda was reportedly stabbed in the left rib and left shoulder by one Musah Fuseini, who has since been arrested and remanded by the court.

The police said Dauda and Fuseini openly fought after the latter had accused the former of gossip, around 6:50 pm on February 14, 2024.

According to a police statement, Fuseini went into hiding after committing the heinous crime but was arrested, detained and remanded.

“On February 14, 2024 at 7.30pm, one Sulemana Seidu of Moshie Zongo, Kumasi called at the station and reported that same day at about 6.50pm, his elder brother by name Saidu Dauda aged 38 years, was stabbed on the left rib and shoulder by one Musah Fuseini and fled after perpetrating act.

“According to the complainant, it is alleged that the suspect accused the victim of gossiping about him. Subsequently, a misunderstanding ensued between them which resulted in a quarrel between the two.

“Both were separated. Unknown to victim, suspect passed behind him and stabbed him on the left rib and left shoulder with a sharp instrument, believed to be either a knife or a pair of scissors,” the report said.

The Tafo-Pankrono District Police statement also said the victim sustained stab wounds, bled profusely and was rushed to KATH “where he remains on admission.”

The same day, the police said, Musah Fuseini was arrested at his hideout at Moshie Zongo, and he was arraigned before the Old Tafo Circuit Court on February 16, 2024, where he was remanded into police custody to assist with investigations.

The police said suspect would re-appear in court on February 26, 2024.

