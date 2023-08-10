Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has bragged about being the man of the moment on social media.

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, his second wife, Judy Austin, was captured as usual, showering praises on him as he strolled around a house.

In the said video’s description, Yul Edochie explained that this is how he responds to the many false claims and trolls about him.

“When people gossip with your name, this is how to respond,” he wrote.

This development is on the back of his father, Pete Edochie’s comments about the divorce and lawsuit his first wife slapped him with.

One can recall that in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie expressed how Yul brought his woes upon himself by marrying a second wife.

In his words: “If you go and pick up ants-infested faggots is a direct invitation to the lizards.”

