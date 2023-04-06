A 43-year-old man, Kwadwo Affum, has been stabbed to death at Sehwi Anhwiam in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 5th April 2023 around 7:30 pm near the house of the deceased.

The suspect, Adamu Buzanga popularly known as Biegya also in his late 50’s has been living together with the deceased in the same vicinity for a couple of years until Wednesday’s encounter.

Even though Kwadwo Affum had separated from his wife, he left behind five children – four boys and a girl between the ages of one and sixteen.

The matter was reported to the police who managed to rescue the suspect from mob action and put him in police custody.

Father of the deceased and Benkumhene of Sehwi Anwiam, Kwaku Gyedu confirmed the incident to Adom News.

ALSO READ:

Man stabs elder brother to death over shirt and trouser

Man stabs brother to death over yam

The Assemblyman for Sehwi Anwiam electoral area, Isaac Asante kept the suspect in his house until the police arrived.

He said angry residents pursued Adamu Buzanga and his family in their quest to seek revenge.