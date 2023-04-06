The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SLIMNFIT Ghana, Josephine Koduah Bediako, has spent her birthday spreading love and putting smiles on faces at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Mrs Bediako turned a year older on Thursday, April 6, 2023.



With Easter as a season of giving, Mrs Bediako visited the Gynaecology unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to mark the day with them as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility.



Mrs Bediako paid medical bills worth GHS20,000 for various patients detained at the facility over their inability to settle them.



In addition, she donated Digital Blood Pressure machine, oximeters, wheelchairs, gun thermometers, drip stands, three-fold screens, medical trolleys, batteries and water kettles.



She was accompanied by her husband and co-founder of SLIMNFIT, Anthony Kodua Bediako, Tima Kumkum, who is one of their brand ambassadors and SLIMNFIT staff.

More photos below: