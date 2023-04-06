Two Community Police Assistants in the Juabeng Municipality of Ashanti Region have been beaten to pulp for allegedly defrauding some persons believed to be drug users.

The two victims known only as Owuraku, 26 and Exhibit, 33, have since been hospitalized at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Juaben Hospital respectively.

In a viral video, the attackers numbering about ten, are seen in the video assaulting the two at different locations.

Two of the attackers wielded clubs which were used to hit the head of one of the victims.

It took the intervention of some residents to save one of the victims from being hit with a stone.

The victim was later captured as he bled in the mouth and nose.

The Community Police Assistants are alleged to have taken GH¢1,000 from the attackers to help them secure bail for a friend in custody.

“The police in the area had arrested a friend of those you saw in the video for dealing in some illicit drugs. The two are said to have taken Gh¢1,000 from the gang under the guise of giving it to the commander for the release of their friend,” said Ransford Osei, Assembly man for Juaben.

“After failure to release the suspect in custody, it was discovered the victims failed to deliver the money to the superiors,” the assembly member added.

Meanwhile, six persons have been arrested by police in the area for further investigations.