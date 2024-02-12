Asante Kotoko has faced elimination from the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup tournament.

Their departure came after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Karela United during the Round 16 stage, held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Our FA CUP quest comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/xFwpG3LAWf — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 12, 2024

The match saw both Karela United and Asante Kotoko displaying commendable performances in the first half, with neither team managing to score.

However, just two minutes into the second half, Solomon Aboagye of Karela United broke the deadlock with a decisive strike.

Despite Asante Kotoko’s efforts and several scoring opportunities following the concession, the Porcupine Warriors couldn’t capitalise to find the net.

In the 65th minute, Giyas further solidified Karela United’s lead with an impressive shot, securing a 2-0 victory for the team after the 90 minutes.

With this win, Karela United advances to the quarter-finals of the ongoing MTN FA Cup tournament, while Asante Kotoko bids farewell to this year’s competition.