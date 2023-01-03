The Round of 32 games of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup fixtures have been held today.

Hearts of Oak who are the defending champions will host Dreams FC.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Benab FC while Great Olympics will take on Legon Cities.

Ebusua Dwarfs will renew its rivalry with Vipers FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Below is the Full draw of the FA Cup round of 32: