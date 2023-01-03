The Round of 32 games of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup fixtures have been held today.
Hearts of Oak who are the defending champions will host Dreams FC.
Asante Kotoko will travel to Benab FC while Great Olympics will take on Legon Cities.
Ebusua Dwarfs will renew its rivalry with Vipers FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Below is the Full draw of the FA Cup round of 32:
- Steadfast vs STK Stars
- Real Tamale United vs Wa Suntaa
- Wa Power vs Debibi United
- Wamanfo Mighty Royals vs Nsoatreman FC
- Bofoakwa Tano vs Aduana Stars
- Cape Coast Vipers vs Ebusua Dwarfs
- Kotoku Royals vs Nzema Kotoko
- Skyy FC vs Karela United
- FC Samartex vs Nations FC
- Bibiani Goldstars vs King Faisal
- Benab FC vs Asante Kotoko
- Volta Rangers vs Krystal Palace
- Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC
- Great Olympics vs Legon Cities
- Heart of Lions vs MSK Zilina Africa
- Liberty Professionals vs AS Rences