Matchday 20 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The game started on Saturday with King Faisal hosting Great Olympics at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The ‘Insha’ Allah recorded a resounding 2-0 win against Olympics, who are two-time champions.

Yahaya Baba scored from the spot kick in the 17th minute. However, Samuel Adom Antwi wrapped the win with an impressive strike.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC were held to a 0-0 game by struggling Karela United.

In the Sunday games, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kromansah Park defeated bottom-placed Kotoku Royals 2-1.

Samuel Ofori converted a spot kick to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute.

However, Collins Kudjoe responded to end the game 1-1 all draw in the first half.

In added time in the second half, Kwame Junior Nana scored as the home side secured three points.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium suffered a defeat against in-form Accra Lions.

Dominic Amponsah scored on additional time in the second half to seal all three points.

At the El Wak Stadium, Legon Cities were again held to a 1-1 all-draw against Real Tamale United.

Samuel Armah broke the deadlock in the 71st minute but Issah Kuka struck back as both sides shared the spoils.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa pipped Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal.

Hamidu Abdul Fatawu scored the only goal in the 34th minute.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United returned to winning ways with a win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Emmanuel Owusu broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before Hafiz Konkoni sealed the win in the 69th minute.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena stunned leaders Aduana Stars by a lone goal.

Isaac Afful’s goal in the 33rd minute was enough as the home side secured all three points.

The headliner of the week was at the Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts of Oak hosted the bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians who have been poor in their last two games secured a 1-0 win against the Porcupine Warriors.

Defender Konadu Yiadom scored from a header in the 57th minute as the Rainbow Club returned to winning ways.

The game served as the 2023 President’s Cup. Hearts of Oak who lift the trophy will take home Ghc50,000 while Asante Kotoko will pocket Ghc30,000.

Aduana Stars, Accra Lions, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko complete the top four while Karela United, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.