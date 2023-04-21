The matchday 27 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games kick off this weekend at the various venues with some exciting fixtures.

On Friday, Accra Lions will host in-form Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will host Hearts of Oak.

Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Real Tamale United also on Saturday.

Kick-off for the games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, relegation-threatened Great Olympics will host Tamale City at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will welcome rejuvenated King Faisal.

Dreams FC will tackle FC Samartex 1996 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Berekum Chelsea.

Karela United will host struggling Legon Cities at CAM Park.

The games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the week at the Baba Yara Stadium, defending champions, Asante Kotoko will host league leaders, Aduana Stars with kick-off at 18:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: