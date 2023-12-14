Minority spokesperson on Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has revealed the 2021 Best Fish Farmer” has still not received a two-bedroom house which was part of his award.

Kweku Eshun of the Gomoa East District of the Central Region was adjudged the best fisherman at the award ceremony which was held at the Adisadel College Park in Cape Coast.

He was to receive a two-bedroom house to be built at a location of his choice.

But two years on, the Asunafo South Member of Parliament (MP) has indicated the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture is now requesting funds to complete the project.

“In 2021, the Best Fish Farmer was to be given a two-bedroom house. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency, the President, and all the state apparatus.

“Mr Speaker, it was all over the country, that the Best Fish Farmer was going to be given a two-bedroom house. As we speak, the house has not been completed and the Ministry is now asking for GH₵500,000 to be able to complete the building and then hand it over to the best fish farmer,” he stated.

The MP bemoaned the turnout of event clearly shows the government is not committed to rewarding hard work.

“Mr Speaker, this is something that must not be told anywhere. We don’t have to allow this to happen. Somebody had worked very hard to put food on our tables and as a nation, we want to recognise his contribution and we are saying that we are giving you this house; an award.

“We are now doing the 2024 budget and we are now looking for ₵500,000 to complete the facility and hand it over to the person.

For the part of the Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson, she attributed the delay to a probe into certain allegations which were levelled against the winner.

“There was an issue with that award winner so we took almost eight months to one year to do investigations to make sure that the fisher had no problem before we allowed the construction to go on,” she said.

The Awutu Senya East MP asserted that, the request GH₵500,000 proves a significant progress has been made on the project.