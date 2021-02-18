The Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency, Sampson Ahi’s question about the definition of fish farming created laughter among members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Ahi asked the President’s Minister nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, to tell the House what fish farming was and its advantages.

Mrs Koomson, in the process of answering the questions, said she will try her best and answer them.

The nominee said fish farming is the rearing of fish in ponds and reservoirs, adding that the advantages include income earning for fish farmers and increase in fish production.

Though Mr Ahi was pleased, the responses and questions stirred laughter and murmuring among the other committee members.

However, Mr Ahi, who was not pleased with the reaction, said they were in the House to work and so wondered why his colleagues will make gestures concerning his question posed to the nominee.

“Mr Chairman I think we are here to work as colleagues and Hawa perfectly answered the question and so where from the complaints from my colleagues?” he asked.